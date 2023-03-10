Luxury cars for rent in Abu Dhabi
A premium car offers an effortless way to move between Abu Dhabi’s business districts, luxury hotels, the waterfronts, and private resorts. Whether the day is dedicated to meetings, leisure, or a special evening, the right vehicle adds comfort and sophistication to every journey.
What we offer
The right car in Abu Dhabi depends on more than its category.
- Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Flying Spur are suited to meetings, executive appointments, and days with a demanding business schedule.
- Spacious premium SUVs provide greater flexibility for families, luggage, and longer journeys between resorts and attractions.
- For an evening on Yas Island or a private drive around the emirate, a Ferrari Roma or another grand touring model adds a more dynamic character to the itinerary.
- Chauffeur-driven arrangements are available for events, delegations, and full-day programmes.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A professional chauffeur becomes particularly valuable when the day requires precision, privacy, and seamless coordination. The service can be arranged around business commitments, private plans, and special occasions.
- Timed pick-ups from hotels, airports, offices, and event venues according to your schedule.
- Chauffeur availability throughout a demanding business day, with the vehicle remaining at your disposal.
- Comfortable transfers between city locations, resorts, and private events without the need to manage the route yourself.
- Discreet service for clients who value confidentiality and a calm, highly personalised travel experience.
Additional services
Car rental can be complemented with arrangements designed for occasions that require more precise coordination. Additional options can be included in the overall mobility plan in advance.
- Executive vehicles for formal occasions, business engagements, and private receptions.
- Coordinated travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai without having to arrange separate transportation for the day.
- Vehicle preparation for weddings, photo shoots, and private events according to the required schedule.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Safety and impeccable vehicle condition are essential to the service. Every car receives regular scheduled maintenance and a technical check before rental.
Chauffeur-driven journeys are handled by experienced professionals accustomed to working with discerning clients.
Rent for special occasions
A luxury vehicle becomes part of the occasion when presentation and a polished arrival matter.
- Gala evenings, cultural events, and private receptions.
- Important business occasions requiring an executive vehicle.
- Special journeys to Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and other prestigious destinations.
- Premium transportation for occasions where every detail needs to feel perfectly considered.