Private jet for rent in Abu Dhabi
Private aviation allows the journey to follow your schedule rather than a fixed timetable. A discreet cabin, personalised arrangements, and a seamless itinerary turn the flight into a natural extension of your business or private travel.
What we offer
Charter flights allows the journey to be built around the purpose of your trip, whether it involves a business meeting, an international event, or a few days away from the UAE. Different charter formats are available according to passenger numbers, flight distance, and preferred departure time.
- Charter flights for executives, business delegations, and private groups.
- Direct connections between Abu Dhabi, major European and Asian destinations, and other international locations.
- Multi-stop itineraries arranged around a single journey.
- Urgent departures when commercial schedules do not fit your plans.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
The journey is designed around a calm atmosphere, professional crew, and discreet personal service. Onboard arrangements can be tailored in advance to suit the length of the flight and your individual preferences.
- Experienced crew providing attentive service throughout the journey.
- Bespoke catering with meals and beverages selected in advance.
- A comfortable cabin environment suited to both relaxation and productive time onboard.
Additional services
Private aviation can be complemented by a wider range of arrangements designed around business, leisure, and the overall stay in the emirate.
- Personal concierge assistance for restaurants, exclusive events, and individual requests.
- Luxury apartments and villas on Saadiyat Island and other sought-after locations.
- Executive cars with chauffeurs for meetings, business itineraries, and evening occasions.
- Private yacht charters and bespoke cruises arranged around your preferred route.
The result is a seamless experience in which every part of the journey can be coordinated through one service.
Directions and routes
Its strategic position between Europe, Asia, and Africa makes it possible to build a journey around the destination rather than around the limitations of a commercial schedule.
- Private flights to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Jeddah.
- Long-range connections to London, Paris, Geneva, and other European centres.
- Leisure routes to the Maldives, Seychelles, and Indian Ocean resorts.
- Bespoke itineraries incorporating several destinations within a single journey.
Why choose us
A private flight is only part of the experience; what matters is having a team that can handle the practical details without placing the burden on the traveller.
- One dedicated coordinator can oversee the journey from the initial request through to completion, keeping every important detail organised.
- Departure times, stopovers, and additional requirements can be adjusted without forcing the itinerary into a standard package.
- Ground assistance, executive transportation, and other Versently services can be arranged as part of one seamless travel solution.
- Discretion remains a priority, with sensitive itinerary details and personal requests handled with the appropriate level of confidentiality.
Safety and standards
Safe private aviation begins with careful selection of the operator and aircraft.
- Operators are assessed against applicable international aviation requirements.
- Aircraft readiness is reviewed before each flight is arranged.
- Weather conditions and operational limitations are considered during route planning.
The result is a level of service that matches the confidence, refinement, and effortless organisation associated with travel in a global capital of luxury and business.