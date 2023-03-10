Luxury yachts for rent in Abu Dhabi
Open water, warm light, and an uninterrupted horizon turn an ordinary day into a private escape at sea. A yacht is equally suited to a quiet afternoon, a sunset dinner, a business meeting, or an elegant evening with friends.
What we offer
Different yacht formats and durations are available for private time on the water. We match the experience to a relaxed day at sea, a business occasion, or a private celebration.
- Coastal cruises with stops at suitable swimming and leisure spots.
- Yachts for intimate groups as well as larger private events.
- Options with generous lounging, dining areas, and onboard catering.
- Full-day charters and longer sailing programmes.
The right yacht is selected around the group size, duration, and purpose of the trip.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
The onboard experience begins with a crew that knows when to be attentive and when to give you complete privacy. Every detail can be shaped around your preferred pace and standard of hospitality.
- Onboard dining and beverage selection tailored precisely to the occasion.
- Professional navigation and maritime hospitality focused on complete privacy.
- Tailored background details, from sound settings to bespoke guest requirements.
Additional services
A few hours on the water can become an entire day built around relaxation, dining, or time with family and friends. The yacht can be prepared in advance for a quiet private occasion or a more active itinerary with several stops.
- A private chef with a menu tailored to the guests’ preferences, from Middle Eastern flavours to international cuisine.
- Water activities with equipment for swimming, snorkelling, and other time spent at sea.
- Custom deck styling tailored for anniversaries, intimate gatherings, or sunset dinners.
- Professional photography on board and during stops, including more carefully composed portraits if desired.
Routes and destinations
The coastline around Abu Dhabi combines modern city views with island escapes and stretches of open water. Shorter charters can focus on nearby islands, while a full day allows for a more extensive itinerary across the surrounding archipelago.
- Abu Dhabi and Al Bateen — a coastal cruise framed by contemporary architecture and waterfront views.
- Saadiyat Island — a route along broad beaches with time for a relaxed stop by the shore.
- Yas Island and Yas Bay — a livelier itinerary passing marinas, waterfront venues, and modern resort spaces.
- Al Maya Island — a quieter escape with time to swim and relax away from the city.
Yachts for special occasions
The coastline provides a striking setting for occasions that call for privacy, polished hospitality, and a carefully controlled atmosphere. A yacht can accommodate everything from a short reception to a full evening programme.
- Bespoke culinary evenings — refined table settings, wine pairing, and a dedicated service area for your guests.
- Sunset receptions — cocktails, light dining, and music timed around the changing colours of the evening coastline.
- Private luxury showcases — an intimate setting for jewellery, watches, automotive presentations, or new collections for selected guests.
The right setting can transform the way an occasion is remembered — and open water has a way of doing exactly that.