About

Every morning I'm either on a paddleboard off Barceloneta or crewing on a friend's yacht out of Port Olímpic — that's just how life works here when the sea is basically your backyard. I know the sailing clubs, the beach volleyball circuits, the hidden coves you reach by boat, and the rooftop sports bars where the city's real sports crowd actually watches the game. My passion is helping people feel that same physical joy Barcelona rewards you with when you know where to look.