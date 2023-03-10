Luxury yachts for rent in Amsterdam
The city takes on a different character when its streets and façades are viewed from the water. A private yacht creates an intimate setting for a leisurely cruise, dinner, private meeting, or memorable evening.
What we offer
A yacht experience can range from a short canal cruise to a longer private itinerary. The atmosphere on board is shaped around the occasion and the people travelling with you.
- Elegant vessels for canal cruises and private urban routes.
- Dinner and aperitif cruises arranged for intimate occasions.
- Yachts suitable for discreet corporate gatherings and informal meetings.
- Longer charters with an itinerary developed around your preferences.
Every outing is structured around the right pace and group dynamic.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A shorter cruise calls for an effortless style of hospitality, allowing you to enjoy the scenery without unnecessary interruptions. The crew can quietly take care of every practical detail throughout the journey.
- Professional captain and crew experienced in private charter service.
- Light menus, aperitifs, and drinks prepared for the planned departure and duration.
- Discreet support for private dinners, meetings, and intimate occasions on board.
Additional services
The cruise can either become an extension of the evening or feel completely separate from the city routine. A few carefully chosen details — music, styling, photography, or a destination after the cruise — can give the entire experience a natural sense of continuity.
- Music selected for the occasion, from a discreet background soundtrack to a private DJ set.
- Floral arrangements, candles, and decorative details designed around the character of the evening.
- A professional photographer for portraits and candid moments on board.
- Restaurant or private-venue reservations for those wishing to continue the evening ashore.
Routes and destinations
Amsterdam’s waterways extend well beyond the historic canal belt. The scenery gradually opens into rivers, lakes, country estates, and quieter waters, making it possible to shape the charter around either the city or the surrounding countryside.
- Historic centre and canal ring — a route through the Herengracht, Keizersgracht, Jordaan, and the city’s characteristic bridges.
- The Amstel — a slower journey bordered by greenery, historic houses, and riverside estates.
- The Vecht and Muiden — a countryside itinerary leading towards historic estates and Muiden Castle.
- IJmeer and Markermeer — an open-water option for a longer charter beyond the city centre.
Yachts for special occasions
Amsterdam’s waterways lend themselves to intimate gatherings with a distinctly social and cultural character. A private boat can feel more like a floating salon than a conventional event venue.
- Art evenings and private cultural gatherings — small presentations, private viewings, or dinners for creatively minded guests.
- Private pre-wedding celebrations — relaxed gatherings before the main ceremony, with drinks, music, and a route through the canals.
- Exclusive bachelor or bachelorette outings — a private setting for a carefully planned evening away from the usual nightlife circuit.
The most memorable celebrations do not always need more ceremony; sometimes they simply need the right atmosphere.