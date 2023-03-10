Luxury cars for rent in Antalya
A premium vehicle gives you the freedom to combine resort relaxation with coastal drives and journeys beyond the city. It is an ideal choice for family holidays, business appointments, and comfortable travel between hotels, marinas, and private resorts.
What we offer
A stay on the Antalya coast rarely revolves around a single destination. A day may move from the beach to the marina, continue with a private excursion, and end at a restaurant on another part of the coast. The vehicle can be selected around that rhythm.
- Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and other spacious premium SUVs are well suited to relaxed resort travel with family or additional luggage.
- For a private coastal drive, a convertible or elegant coupé creates a more atmospheric way to experience the Mediterranean scenery.
- Longer excursions beyond Antalya call for generous cabin space, comfortable seating, and enough room for everything needed throughout the day.
- Chauffeur-driven executive cars are available for weddings, private celebrations, and evening occasions where the focus should remain on the event rather than the road.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
A private chauffeur can connect resorts, airports, marinas, and private destinations within one seamless travel arrangement. The format is particularly convenient when you want your daily plans to remain independent of transport schedules.
- Transfers between the airport, hotel, villa, marina, and other selected destinations.
- A dedicated vehicle for a full day of beach clubs, excursions, and coastal journeys.
- Multi-stop itineraries without the need to arrange separate transfers throughout the day.
- Discreet personalised service for couples, families, and clients who prefer a relaxed pace of travel.
Additional services
Beyond the rental itself, additional arrangements are available for private celebrations and more refined leisure experiences. They are particularly suited to occasions where the vehicle forms part of the overall event.
- Exclusive vehicles for weddings, engagements, and formal evening events.
- Vehicle presentation and decoration tailored to the style of a private celebration.
- Individually planned coastal journeys with a route and selected stops arranged in advance.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
A vehicle should remain dependable throughout the journey, regardless of its duration. Cars are regularly serviced, while essential systems are checked before delivery.
Particular attention is also given to the condition of the interior and the overall presentation of the vehicle.
Rent for special occasions
A special occasion by the coast calls for a vehicle that matches both the setting and the expected level of comfort.
- Evening events at luxury hotels and resort venues.
- Private celebrations, romantic occasions, and important dates.
- Journeys to yacht marinas and prestigious coastal locations.
- Premium transportation for a day designed to be remembered long after the event.