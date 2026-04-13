Leisure & Experiences in Antalya
One of the most important museums in Turkey, with a rich collection of Perge statues and artifacts from different eras.
A multimedia museum of city history in the old city hall building.
A legendary restaurant with over 30 years of history, located on a hill above Konyaalti Beach. Specializes in traditional Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, using fresh, local ingredients.
A modern 5-storey cultural centre in the city centre. It hosts high-level national and international exhibitions (previously, works by Picasso and Rodin were exhibited).
Арт-пространство в районе Муратпаша, объединяющее галерею, коворкинг и площадку для творческих воркшопов.
A place with a modern design and panoramic views of the Gulf of Antalya and the mountains. Perfect for a romantic sunset dinner, the menu features meat dishes and cocktails.
A classic Irish pub with an "old town" atmosphere. A wide selection of draft and bottled beers, whiskies, and creative and classic cocktails.
This is a modern exhibition space in the Muratpaşa district.
This is a unique open-air archaeological complex and the first museum in Turkey to be built directly on the site of an ancient burial.
An upscale fish restaurant in Kaleici with a terrace overlooking the harbor and the sea. Guests praise the exquisite presentation of seafood, fresh fish, and professional service.
A huge modern walking area of about 8 km. There are excellent walking and cycling paths, many fountains, playgrounds for children and sports grounds. It is ideal for long walks by the sea with a view of the Beidaglary mountains.
This is a network of cultural institutions in Turkey, managed by the General Directorate of Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. These galleries serve as venues for periodic solo and group exhibitions, promoting the development of visual arts and supporting artists.