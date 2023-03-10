Private jet for rent in Antalya
Private aviation lets the holiday begin before you even arrive, without queues, connections, or rigid departure times. A tailored itinerary and a refined onboard environment make the journey itself part of the experience.
What we offer
Private aviation makes it easy to combine time on the Mediterranean coast with business travel or onward journeys abroad. Each charter can be arranged around the length of the trip, number of passengers, and desired level of privacy.
- Private flights for Mediterranean holidays and coastal getaways.
- Connections to Greek islands, European capitals, and other leisure destinations.
- Aircraft arrangements for couples, private groups, and small business parties.
- Departures scheduled around your plans, including early and late flights.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A private flight can feel like the beginning of the holiday rather than simply a way to reach the destination. A relaxed service style, a comfortable cabin, and attentive crew help maintain a high level of convenience throughout the journey.
- Personalised dining and beverage arrangements.
- Experienced pilots and cabin crew attentive to individual preferences.
- A spacious, quiet cabin designed for unwinding away from the usual airport routine.
Additional services
A stay on the Mediterranean coast can be enhanced with services that extend well beyond the flight itself.
- Private yacht arrangements for a day on the water with a route tailored to your preferences.
- Selection of secluded villas for a comfortable stay after arrival.
- Personal concierge assistance with restaurants, beach clubs, and exclusive events.
- Chauffeur-driven vehicles for travel between resorts, restaurants, and private locations.
Additional arrangements are selected according to the character and duration of each journey.
Directions and routes
Its Mediterranean setting makes it easy to combine a coastal retreat with access to major business centres and other destinations across the region.
- Private flights to Istanbul, Ankara, and other Turkish cities.
- Routes to the Greek islands and resorts across the Eastern Mediterranean.
- Connections to Dubai, Doha, and selected Middle Eastern destinations.
- Multi-stop journeys combining several Mediterranean destinations in one itinerary.
Why choose us
The starting point is not the aircraft itself but the complete travel scenario, shaped around business commitments, leisure plans, and personal preferences.
- The route can be planned around a comfortable pace, including multiple stops and carefully coordinated time between destinations.
- Flights can be combined with villa stays, yacht arrangements, chauffeur-driven vehicles, and other coastal lifestyle services.
- When a demanding schedule changes, individual arrangements can be revised without rebuilding the entire journey from scratch.
- Personal coordination makes it possible to accommodate requests that rarely fit conventional travel packages.
Safety and standards
Flights to the Mediterranean require careful route preparation and close attention to changing weather conditions.
- Meteorological conditions are reviewed before departure and incorporated into operational planning.
- Aircraft are assessed for technical readiness and suitability for the proposed itinerary.
- Crew qualifications and training are considered as part of the operational review.
Safety therefore remains an integral part of the journey, leaving the traveller free to focus on the sea, sunshine, and effortless rhythm of the Mediterranean.