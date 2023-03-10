Luxury villas in Antalya
Imagine mornings spent on an open terrace, surrounded by sunlight and sea air, with nowhere you need to rush. That sense of ease can become a natural part of everyday life, turning a villa into a private retreat for genuine enjoyment.
What we offer
The coastal climate gives villa living a distinct character, with outdoor areas and proximity to the sea becoming part of everyday comfort. Our selection covers both effortless holidays and longer stays.
- Seaside villas with pools, gardens, and generous outdoor areas.
- Properties suited to seasonal rentals, extended stays, and family holidays.
- Residences considered for both personal enjoyment and future rental potential.
- Personal coordination of viewings, negotiations, and other arrangements involved in selecting a property.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Life on the Mediterranean can take very different forms, from polished resort living to a quieter retreat overlooking the sea.
- Konyaaltı combines a contemporary coastal setting with beaches, restaurants, and striking mountain views.
- Lara is well suited to modern villas with generous private grounds and a resort-inspired lifestyle.
- Kalkan has a more intimate character, with hillside residences, expansive terraces, and dramatic Mediterranean views.
- Belek offers spacious villas close to golf courses and resort amenities, making it particularly appealing for relaxed stays.
Additional services
A coastal escape can become a fully tailored experience, with leisure, wellness, sport, and transportation arranged around your plans.
- Private yacht charters for relaxed cruises, celebrations, or secluded days at sea.
- Personal trainers, spa treatments, and bespoke wellness programmes.
- Curated access to restaurants, beach clubs, and private events.
- Helicopter and chauffeur services for journeys along the coast.
Why choose us
A resort stay calls for a different rhythm of service, with particular attention to responsiveness, precision, and local coordination.
- We work with properties and partners whose service quality and reliability meet our expectations.
- Local support can be brought in quickly whenever a practical or organisational issue arises.
- Additional arrangements are coordinated before arrival whenever possible.
- Clients receive consistent communication even when several local providers are involved.
Services for villa owners
For resort property, long-term value depends on maintaining a consistently high standard throughout the season, not simply when guests arrive.
- Developing a seasonal rental strategy around demand and the right target audience.
- Managing bookings, guest communication, and individual tenant requests.
- Coordinating villa preparation between stays and supervising service providers.
- Promoting the property through an international client network and preparing it for sale when required.
Transaction security guarantee
Resort property often involves additional services and local arrangements, making careful review of the terms especially important.
- Verification of the principal property documents and relevant information.
- Review of payment terms and the agreed rental or transfer period.
- Coordination of contract signing and communication with the owner’s representatives.