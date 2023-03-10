Luxury yachts for rent in Antalya
Warm sea air, an open deck, and an endless horizon create a rhythm where time seems to slow down. A private yacht becomes your own setting for swimming, relaxing, enjoying the sun, and spending an unforgettable evening along the coast.
What we offer
Mediterranean charters can remain completely flexible throughout the day. The itinerary may centre on swimming and relaxation or include scenic stops, lunch, and time at anchor.
- Yachts for daytime cruises along the coast.
- Private charters with swimming and snorkelling stops.
- Lunch or dinner service arranged on board.
- Yacht options for families, friends, and intimate celebrations.
Duration and routing are arranged according to the occasion.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A day at sea should feel effortless, with the crew taking care of the details that allow you to simply enjoy the experience. Dining, swimming stops, and the pace of the journey can all be arranged in advance.
- Fresh onboard dining and beverages with individually tailored menu options.
- A professional crew combining confident navigation with attentive guest care.
- Assistance during swimming stops, leisure breaks, and water activities.
Additional services
A day at sea can be active without ever feeling over-scheduled. Swimming, paddleboarding, fishing, and long breaks in the sun can be combined with enough room to simply enjoy the surroundings.
- Snorkelling gear, paddleboards, and other equipment for time on the water.
- A fully prepared beach stop with towels, chilled refreshments, and everything needed for a comfortable break.
- Guided offshore fishing complete with professional tackle and onboard support.
- Fresh fruit, chilled drinks, and light bites prepared specifically for the day’s itinerary.
Routes and destinations
The coast around Antalya changes character quickly, moving from resort areas to pine-covered mountains, ancient ruins, and secluded bays. A shorter charter can stay near the coast, while a full day opens the way towards Kemer and the historic Lycian shoreline.
- Antalya to Kemer — a coastal journey framed by the Taurus Mountains and suitable swimming stops.
- Kemer to Phaselis — a particularly atmospheric route where ancient ruins meet the sea.
- Phaselis to Olympos — a quieter stretch lined with wooded hills and secluded bays.
- Demre to Kekova — a longer excursion towards one of the region’s most distinctive cruising areas, known for clear water and submerged ancient remains.
Yachts for special occasions
Warm waters and sheltered bays make it possible to build the celebration around the journey itself. Rather than staying in one venue, guests can move between different settings throughout the day.
- Birthdays at sea — swimming in a secluded bay, lunch on board, and music as the afternoon develops.
- Pre-wedding days — time with the couple’s closest guests, combining photography, swimming, and an evening meal.
- Private beach-club experiences — the yacht serves as a base for a day at a chosen bay, with a beach picnic or shore-side service if desired.
The sea turns a single date into a complete experience rather than simply another event on the calendar.