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The Clumsies in Athens

The Clumsies

About

A world-famous cocktail bar, regularly ranked among the top 10 best bars in the world. Located in the city center, it offers innovative signature cocktails that creatively reimagine Greek ingredients, and is distinguished by its energetic atmosphere, occupying a large space with multiple zones and private rooms.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Praxitelous 30, Athina 105 61
+302103232682

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 02:00
Tuesday10:00 - 02:00
Wednesday10:00 - 02:00
Thursday10:00 - 02:00
Friday10:00 - 02:00
Saturday10:00 - 02:00
Sunday10:00 - 02:00