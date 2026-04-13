Leisure & Experiences in Athens
The largest museum in Greece and one of the most important in the world, dedicated to ancient Greek art. It is housed in a neoclassical 19th-century building and holds an extensive collection of over 20,000 artifacts from all over the country, including Mycenaean gold, ancient statues, and unique frescoes.
A world-famous cocktail bar, regularly ranked among the top 10 best bars in the world. Located in the city center, it offers innovative signature cocktails that creatively reimagine Greek ingredients, and is distinguished by its energetic atmosphere, occupying a large space with multiple zones and private rooms.
A unique space inspired by Greek mythology, offering a carefully curated collection of artworks. The gallery combines Greece's rich cultural heritage with a contemporary spirit, presenting unique pieces that carry their own story and beauty, designed to adorn the home and life of visitors.
A contemporary visual arts space located in the historic Plaka district at the foot of the Acropolis.
A famous, cozy restaurant known for its modern interpretation of Greek cuisine (New Greek Cuisine). It offers a homely atmosphere, high-quality seasonal ingredients, and dishes inspired by traditional recipes.
A popular cocktail bar and music venue in the very heart of Athens, on the historic Karytsi Square, known for its cozy and relaxed atmosphere. The establishment stands out with its stylish 1960s-inspired interior featuring contemporary details, thoughtfully dimmed lighting, and high-quality musical accompaniment.
This place offers a relaxed atmosphere and cuisine based on seasonal ingredients. The menu features Mediterranean cuisine with an emphasis on shared plates, sustainability, ethical sourcing, and a zero-waste approach. This spot combines style with quality gastronomy.
The museum houses artifacts discovered during the excavations of the Agora — the center of public life, trade, and democracy. The exhibition displays everyday objects, coins, pottery, and evidence of Athenian democracy, revealing the lives of ordinary citizens.
A small picturesque Orthodox church in the center of Athens, located on the pedestrian street Aiolou. Built during the Turkish occupation, it was originally a chapel, and today it stands as a cozy place of prayer amidst the hustle and bustle of the capital.
Legendary restaurant, the first Michelin-starred establishment in Greece, located in the Mikrolimano harbor. Chef Lefteris Lazarou combines haute cuisine with tradition: from classic taramasalata and octopus to "kritharoto" with cuttlefish ink and crispy sea bream. The freshest catch, impeccable service, and tables by the water create the atmosphere of an exquisite sea cruise in Athens.
The restaurant operates in a Chef's Table format, where guests sit at a counter around an open kitchen, watching the preparation of a tasting set of 15–18 courses. The menu is a bold mix of French techniques with exotic Asian and Latin American accents, while the contemporary interior featuring street art elements and a secret entry code underscores the venue's exclusive yet dynamic atmosphere.
A modern glass and concrete building at the foot of the hill. It houses over 4,200 artifacts, including the unique Caryatids and Parthenon friezes, with magnificent panoramic views of the Acropolis. Glass floors reveal archaeological excavations beneath the museum.