Ale Blues in Athens
About
A popular cocktail bar and music venue in the very heart of Athens, on the historic Karytsi Square, known for its cozy and relaxed atmosphere. The establishment stands out with its stylish 1960s-inspired interior featuring contemporary details, thoughtfully dimmed lighting, and high-quality musical accompaniment.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Plateia Karytsi 10, Athina 105 61
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 11:30 - 03:00
Tuesday 11:30 - 03:00
Wednesday 11:30 - 03:00
Thursday 11:30 - 03:00
Friday 11:30 - 05:00
Saturday 15:00 - 05:00