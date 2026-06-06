Hervé in Athens
About
The restaurant operates in a Chef's Table format, where guests sit at a counter around an open kitchen, watching the preparation of a tasting set of 15–18 courses. The menu is a bold mix of French techniques with exotic Asian and Latin American accents, while the contemporary interior featuring street art elements and a secret entry code underscores the venue's exclusive yet dynamic atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Trion Ierarchon 170, Athina 118 52
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 19:30 - 00:00
Wednesday 19:30 - 00:00
Thursday 19:30 - 00:00
Friday 19:30 - 00:00
Saturday 19:30 - 00:00