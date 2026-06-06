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Hervé in Athens

Hervé

About

The restaurant operates in a Chef's Table format, where guests sit at a counter around an open kitchen, watching the preparation of a tasting set of 15–18 courses. The menu is a bold mix of French techniques with exotic Asian and Latin American accents, while the contemporary interior featuring street art elements and a secret entry code underscores the venue's exclusive yet dynamic atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Trion Ierarchon 170, Athina 118 52
+302103471332
www.herve-restaurant.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 19:30 - 00:00
Wednesday 19:30 - 00:00
Thursday 19:30 - 00:00
Friday 19:30 - 00:00
Saturday 19:30 - 00:00