Varoulko Seaside in Athens

About

Legendary restaurant, the first Michelin-starred establishment in Greece, located in the Mikrolimano harbor. Chef Lefteris Lazarou combines haute cuisine with tradition: from classic taramasalata and octopus to "kritharoto" with cuttlefish ink and crispy sea bream. The freshest catch, impeccable service, and tables by the water create the atmosphere of an exquisite sea cruise in Athens.