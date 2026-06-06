Varoulko Seaside in Athens
About
Legendary restaurant, the first Michelin-starred establishment in Greece, located in the Mikrolimano harbor. Chef Lefteris Lazarou combines haute cuisine with tradition: from classic taramasalata and octopus to "kritharoto" with cuttlefish ink and crispy sea bream. The freshest catch, impeccable service, and tables by the water create the atmosphere of an exquisite sea cruise in Athens.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Akti Koumoundourou 54, Pireas 185 33
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 13:00 - 00:00
Thursday 13:00 - 00:00
Friday 13:00 - 00:00
Saturday 13:00 - 00:00
Sunday 13:00 - 00:00