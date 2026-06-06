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New Acropolis Museum in Athens

New Acropolis Museum

About

A modern glass and concrete building at the foot of the hill. It houses over 4,200 artifacts, including the unique Caryatids and Parthenon friezes, with magnificent panoramic views of the Acropolis. Glass floors reveal archaeological excavations beneath the museum.

Contacts

Dionysiou Areopagitou 15, Athina 117 42
+302109000900
www.theacropolismuseum.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday 09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 09:00 - 20:00
Thursday 09:00 - 20:00
Friday 09:00 - 22:00
Saturday 09:00 - 20:00
Sunday 09:00 - 20:00