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National Archaeological Museum in Athens

National Archaeological Museum

About

The largest museum in Greece and one of the most important in the world, dedicated to ancient Greek art. It is housed in a neoclassical 19th-century building and holds an extensive collection of over 20,000 artifacts from all over the country, including Mycenaean gold, ancient statues, and unique frescoes.

Contacts

28is Oktovriou 44, Athina 106 82
+302132144800
www.namuseum.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:30 - 20:00
Tuesday13:00 - 20:00
Wednesday08:30 - 20:00
Thursday08:30 - 20:00
Friday08:30 - 20:00
Saturday08:30 - 20:00
Sunday08:30 - 20:00