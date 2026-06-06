National Archaeological Museum in Athens
About
The largest museum in Greece and one of the most important in the world, dedicated to ancient Greek art. It is housed in a neoclassical 19th-century building and holds an extensive collection of over 20,000 artifacts from all over the country, including Mycenaean gold, ancient statues, and unique frescoes.
Contacts
28is Oktovriou 44, Athina 106 82
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:30 - 20:00
Tuesday13:00 - 20:00
Wednesday08:30 - 20:00
Thursday08:30 - 20:00
Friday08:30 - 20:00
Saturday08:30 - 20:00
Sunday08:30 - 20:00