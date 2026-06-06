Agia Paraskevi Church in Athens
About
A small picturesque Orthodox church in the center of Athens, located on the pedestrian street Aiolou. Built during the Turkish occupation, it was originally a chapel, and today it stands as a cozy place of prayer amidst the hustle and bustle of the capital.
Contacts
Leof. Mesogeion 408, Ag. Paraskevi 153 42
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 21:00
Tuesday07:00 - 21:00
Wednesday07:00 - 21:00
Thursday07:00 - 21:00
Friday07:00 - 21:00
Saturday07:00 - 21:00
Sunday07:00 - 21:00