Aneton in Athens
About
A famous, cozy restaurant known for its modern interpretation of Greek cuisine (New Greek Cuisine). It offers a homely atmosphere, high-quality seasonal ingredients, and dishes inspired by traditional recipes.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Navarchou Nikodimou 3, Athina 105 57
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 17:00 - 00:00
Thursday 17:00 - 00:00
Friday 17:00 - 00:00
Saturday 17:00 - 00:00