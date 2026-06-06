Okio in Athens
About
This place offers a relaxed atmosphere and cuisine based on seasonal ingredients. The menu features Mediterranean cuisine with an emphasis on shared plates, sustainability, ethical sourcing, and a zero-waste approach. This spot combines style with quality gastronomy.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Nikis 33 &, Navarchou Nikodimou 3, Athina 105 57
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday 18:00 - 01:00
Thursday 18:00 - 01:00
Friday 18:00 - 01:00
Saturday 18:00 - 01:00