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Pandora Art Gallery in Athens

Pandora Art Gallery

About

A unique space inspired by Greek mythology, offering a carefully curated collection of artworks. The gallery combines Greece's rich cultural heritage with a contemporary spirit, presenting unique pieces that carry their own story and beauty, designed to adorn the home and life of visitors.

Contacts

Adrianou 70, Athina 105 56
+302103314437
www.pandora.gr

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:30 - 21:00
Tuesday10:30 - 21:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:30 - 21:00
Friday10:30 - 21:00
Saturday10:30 - 21:00
Sunday10:30 - 21:00