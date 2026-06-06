Pandora Art Gallery in Athens
About
A unique space inspired by Greek mythology, offering a carefully curated collection of artworks. The gallery combines Greece's rich cultural heritage with a contemporary spirit, presenting unique pieces that carry their own story and beauty, designed to adorn the home and life of visitors.
Contacts
Adrianou 70, Athina 105 56
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:30 - 21:00
Tuesday10:30 - 21:00
Wednesday 11:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:30 - 21:00
Friday10:30 - 21:00
Saturday10:30 - 21:00
Sunday10:30 - 21:00