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Ale Blues in Athens

Ale Blues

About

A popular cocktail bar and music venue in the very heart of Athens, on the historic Karytsi Square, known for its cozy and relaxed atmosphere. The establishment stands out with its stylish 1960s-inspired interior featuring contemporary details, thoughtfully dimmed lighting, and high-quality musical accompaniment.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Plateia Karytsi 10, Athina 105 61
+302103245705

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 03:00
Tuesday11:30 - 03:00
Wednesday11:30 - 03:00
Thursday11:30 - 03:00
Friday11:30 - 05:00
Saturday15:00 - 05:00