We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Agia Paraskevi Church in Athens

Agia Paraskevi Church

About

A small picturesque Orthodox church in the center of Athens, located on the pedestrian street Aiolou. Built during the Turkish occupation, it was originally a chapel, and today it stands as a cozy place of prayer amidst the hustle and bustle of the capital.

Contacts

Leof. Mesogeion 408, Ag. Paraskevi 153 42
+302106390984

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 21:00
Tuesday07:00 - 21:00
Wednesday07:00 - 21:00
Thursday07:00 - 21:00
Friday07:00 - 21:00
Saturday07:00 - 21:00
Sunday07:00 - 21:00