Luxury apartments in Athens
Wake up just moments from the Mediterranean and enjoy a destination where resort comfort blends naturally with everyday living. Stylish residences with sea views, private complexes, and prestigious coastal neighborhoods make Antalya an excellent choice for both holidays and longer stays.
Curated Property Selection
Whether you are visiting Antalya for a few weeks or planning a longer stay, we help you discover residences that match your lifestyle, preferred location, and daily routine. Every property is selected with attention to comfort, privacy, quality, and convenient access to the city's beaches, marinas, and resort districts. Available options include:
- Contemporary apartments in Antalya's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
- Spacious homes with sea views, private terraces, and premium amenities.
- Exclusive residences within secure resort-style communities.
- Flexible rental and purchase opportunities with professional transaction support.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
Whether you are staying for a season or investing for the future, our team provides services that make every stage of your experience more comfortable and efficient. Support is always adapted to your individual plans. We can assist with:
- Personal concierge services throughout your stay.
- Private airport transfers and luxury vehicle rentals.
- Yacht charters and tailored coastal experiences.
- Property management and investment support.
The best locations
Choosing the right neighborhood is just as important as selecting the property itself. We focus on locations that combine privacy, premium infrastructure, and convenient access to the coast, marinas, and city lifestyle.
- Lara — modern luxury residences close to the sea, upscale restaurants, and international schools.
- Konyaaltı — premium apartments with panoramic Mediterranean views and direct access to one of Antalya's most desirable beaches.
- Belek — elegant residences surrounded by championship golf courses, five-star resorts, and private communities.
- Kalkan — exclusive hillside properties overlooking the coastline, ideal for buyers seeking privacy and spectacular sea views.
Wherever you choose to live, we help you find a residence that reflects your lifestyle and long-term expectations.
Why choose us
Whether you are relocating, investing, or searching for a holiday residence, every recommendation is built around your expectations. We simplify the process while maintaining the highest standards of service and attention to detail.
- Carefully selected properties in Antalya's most prestigious districts.
- Guidance tailored to both lifestyle purchases and investment plans.
- Well organized support that keeps every stage efficient.
- Complete confidentiality throughout the entire journey.
Services for property owners
Holiday residences often require continuous attention even when their owners are away. We provide reliable support that helps maintain your property, organize rentals, and ensure a consistently high standard of service. Our services include:
- Promotion of premium residences for seasonal and long-term rentals.
- Selection of trusted guests, tenants, and buyers.
- Property supervision and coordination of maintenance services.
- Owner support focused on maximizing occupancy and long term value.
Guarantee of transaction security
Buying or renting property abroad should feel straightforward and secure. We coordinate legal procedures, verify every document, and work with trusted local partners so your transaction progresses smoothly from beginning to end. We provide:
- Legal due diligence for every selected residence.
- Preparation and review of purchase or rental agreements.
- Verification of ownership and transaction documentation.
- Professional coordination throughout the entire process.
When every important detail has already been checked, you can focus on enjoying your new lifestyle with complete confidence.