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Luxury cars for rent in Athens

A premium vehicle gives you the freedom to combine resort relaxation with coastal drives and journeys beyond the city. It is an ideal choice for family holidays, business appointments, and comfortable travel between hotels, marinas, and private resorts.

What we offer

Athens works equally well for short city journeys and longer drives along the coast or through Attica. The choice of vehicle can therefore follow the distance, pace, and purpose of your itinerary.

  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class and other executive sedans are suited to business appointments, hotel transfers, and formal occasions.
  • An elegant coupé or convertible adds a distinctive touch to drives along the Athenian Riviera and evening routes.
  • Spacious premium SUVs are a practical choice for longer journeys towards Cape Sounion, private beaches, and destinations across Attica.

Supercars
Supercars
Business class
Business class
Premium class SUVs
Premium class SUVs
Personal driver
Personal driver

Contact us in any convenient way

Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental

Delivery

We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.

Payment

Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive car selection
Only the best luxury and sports car models available on the market.
Experience
Our team has been successfully working with premium segment clients for over 5 years.
Reliability
All cars undergo regular maintenance and are served in perfect condition.
Confidentiality
Your data and requests are processed with maximum privacy.

Services with a driver

Your day can remain entirely focused on your plans while the driving and route coordination are handled separately. The service works particularly well for schedules involving several appointments, events, or destinations beyond the city.

  • Airport transfers with pre-arranged pick-up times and coordinated arrival service.
  • A chauffeur at your disposal for business meetings, negotiations, and evening occasions.
  • Private coastal journeys with the freedom to include several selected stops.
  • Extended routes across Attica with flexible departure and return times.

Additional services

Certain details become particularly important when a vehicle is used extensively or reserved for a special occasion. These arrangements can be included in advance, keeping separate practical matters off your agenda.

  • Professional vehicle preparation for weddings and formal celebrations.
  • Additional equipment for family travel or journeys involving substantial luggage.
  • Scheduled vehicle care during rentals lasting several weeks.

Guarantee of your comfort and safety

Vehicle reliability starts with consistent attention to technical condition. Cars receive regular servicing and pre-rental checks, while chauffeur services are provided by trained and experienced professionals.

Rent for special occasions

A premium vehicle can give an important evening a polished and sophisticated finish.

  • Formal dinners, cultural evenings, and private receptions.
  • Executive transportation for official occasions.
  • Journeys to coastal venues or private locations for special events.
  • Comfortable transportation when driving yourself is simply not part of the plan.