Private jet for rent in Athens
Flexibility becomes especially valuable when a journey involves several meetings, islands, or destinations. Charter flights keeps the itinerary moving at your preferred pace while providing comfort and complete privacy in the air.
What we offer
Private aviation allows a journey to follow your own schedule rather than the fixed patterns of commercial airlines. Particular attention can be given to destinations that are best combined within a single, carefully planned itinerary.
- Flights between Athens and Greece’s most sought-after islands.
- Private charters to European and Middle Eastern destinations.
- Travel arrangements for business trips, yacht itineraries, and private holidays.
- Multi-stop flights for more complex personalised programmes.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Exceptional onboard service should never feel intrusive. The crew remains attentive when assistance is needed while allowing passengers to enjoy their privacy at all other times, whether travelling for business or leisure.
- Professional cabin service with respect for personal space.
- Catering arranged around individual tastes and the time of day.
- A comfortable environment for sleeping, reading, or working in peace.
Additional services
Private aviation can be paired with tailored arrangements for both leisure and business, creating a more complete experience from arrival onwards.
- Access to private cultural experiences and exclusive events with knowledgeable local assistance.
- Villas or design-led apartments in the city or along the coast.
- Chauffeur-driven VIP transportation for meetings, restaurants, and evening occasions.
- Personal assistance with business dinners, presentations, and intimate private events.
Every element can be coordinated in advance and shaped around the traveller’s preferred pace.
Directions and routes
The Greek capital is ideally positioned for travel between mainland Europe, the islands, and sought-after Mediterranean destinations.
- Flights to Mykonos, Santorini, Crete, and other Greek islands.
- Private connections to Rome, Paris, London, and other European capitals.
- Routes to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and destinations across the Eastern Mediterranean.
- Bespoke itineraries linking several islands with mainland cities.
Why choose us
The value of a tailored private flight lies in creating exactly the journey you need rather than adding standard services that serve no purpose.
- Departure and routing are shaped around the actual purpose of the trip, from a short business visit to a multi-stop private journey.
- Additional Versently services can be introduced where useful, including yachts, villas, chauffeur-driven cars, and event arrangements.
- Key requirements are coordinated in advance, so clients do not have to repeat the same instructions to different providers.
- Particular attention is given to timing and execution when even a minor delay could affect the wider itinerary.
Safety and standards
The reliability of a private flight is determined by the quality of preparation long before the passenger boards the aircraft.
- Aircraft documentation and operational parameters are reviewed as part of the selection process.
- Weather conditions and route characteristics are taken into account during planning.
- Aviation partners are assessed for professional reputation and compliance with safety requirements.
Everything else can be left to the journey itself, from an early departure over the Aegean to an unhurried arrival on a Greek island.