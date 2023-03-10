Luxury villas in Athens
Mediterranean living is made for simple pleasures, long evenings, and time spent at your own pace. A villa complements that rhythm with a sense of freedom, beautiful architecture, and an effortless connection to outdoor living.
What we offer
Greek villa living is defined by light, simplicity, and a natural connection with the outdoors. We prioritize residences where the architecture enhances that sense of freedom and makes the most of the Mediterranean climate.
- Support throughout the search, property viewings, and communication with local parties.
- Villas with panoramic views, terraces, and inviting outdoor living areas.
- Private rentals for holidays, family stays, and longer periods of residence.
- Acquisition opportunities suited to different patterns of personal use.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
The Athens Riviera and the northern suburbs offer distinctly different interpretations of villa living, from seaside sophistication to leafy residential privacy.
- Vouliagmeni stands out for its waterfront setting, yacht culture, fine dining, and highly sought-after residential character.
- Voula offers a polished southern-suburban atmosphere with contemporary homes and a relaxed pace of life.
- Ekali is known for its greenery, privacy, and substantial private residences removed from the intensity of central Athens.
- Kifisia blends landscaped surroundings, historic architecture, boutiques, and a well-established residential infrastructure.
Additional services
The Mediterranean lifestyle can be complemented with private cultural discoveries, island escapes, and carefully curated culinary experiences.
- Private guides and bespoke itineraries covering ancient sites, museums, and historic districts.
- Yacht charters for private journeys across the Saronic Gulf.
- Chef-led dinners and locally inspired gastronomic experiences.
- VIP transfers and helicopter arrangements across Attica and the islands.
Why choose us
We see a villa stay as part of a wider journey, where the quality of organisation should remain consistent regardless of how many details are involved.
- One dedicated manager oversees the key arrangements and keeps the client’s priorities in focus.
- Recommendations take into account lifestyle, travel party, budget, and preferred pace.
- We reduce unnecessary back-and-forth by communicating directly with local specialists.
- Our involvement can continue throughout the stay whenever additional assistance is required.
Services for villa owners
A strong property needs to reach the right audience while remaining under disciplined professional oversight.
- Professional presentation, photography, and positioning designed for international clients.
- Arranging viewings and managing communication with prospective tenants or buyers.
- Coordinating local contractors, repairs, and seasonal upkeep.
- Advising on pricing, market positioning, and the most suitable use of the property.
Transaction security guarantee
Before any financial commitment is made, the client should have a clear understanding of the documentation, contract, and steps involved.
- Preparation of the documentation checklist relevant to the transaction.
- Review of contractual clauses and clarification of ambiguous provisions.
- Assistance with payments and formal completion of the transaction.