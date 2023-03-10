Luxury yachts for rent in Athens
The Mediterranean feels entirely different when the day begins on deck and unfolds at your own pace. A yacht offers the perfect setting for private relaxation, island escapes, intimate dinners, or a meeting worth remembering.
What we offer
A yacht charter can be a short highlight of the trip or a full day spent island-hopping. Both simple cruises and multi-stop private itineraries are available.
- Yachts for routes across the Saronic Gulf.
- Full-day charters with island and beach stops.
- Private dinners and intimate events on board.
- Options for romantic escapes and family outings.
Options range from intimate family yachts to vessels suitable for larger gatherings.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A day at sea may be wonderfully relaxed or filled with several stops, and the crew adapts naturally to the itinerary. The emphasis remains on discreet hospitality throughout the charter.
- Smooth coordination of coastal stops, island drop-offs, and tender access.
- Flexible catering formats ranging from light refreshments to full-course meals.
- Experienced maritime crew skilled in managing extended offshore journeys.
Additional services
One itinerary can move effortlessly between different experiences: a morning on the water, lunch on board, an island stop, and dinner ashore. The entire day can be planned as one private journey rather than a collection of separate bookings.
- Island drop-offs with private driving or assistance arranged on shore.
- Greek-inspired dining featuring local cheeses, seafood, olive oil, and seasonal produce.
- Restaurant or beach-club reservations timed around the yacht itinerary.
- Sunset party arrangements with music, lighting, and bespoke styling.
Routes and destinations
Athens opens onto two very different cruising areas: the southern coastline of Attica and the islands of the Saronic Gulf. One works beautifully for a day towards Cape Sounion, while the other can unfold into a longer island-to-island itinerary.
- Athens Riviera, Vouliagmeni, and Cape Sounion — a coastal route with swimming stops and views of the Temple of Poseidon.
- Aegina and Agistri — an easy island escape suited to swimming, lunch, and an unhurried day at sea.
- Poros and Hydra — a longer itinerary combining attractive harbours with time ashore.
- Hydra, Spetses, and the Peloponnese coast — a multi-day option linking islands with selected coastal stops.
Yachts for special occasions
The Aegean allows the journey itself to become part of the celebration. The most engaging occasions are often those that move between several settings rather than remaining tied to one venue.
- Private island days — swimming, lunch, and carefully chosen stops for a small group, with the option of returning after sunset.
- Gastronomic evenings — Greek cuisine, selected wines, and a dining experience paced around the journey.
- Editorial and fashion shoots — photography on deck and during secluded stops, using natural light and the surrounding landscape as part of the visual concept.
A celebration in the Aegean is remembered as a succession of moments rather than a single setting.