Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum in Atlanta
About
The historical and archival complex in Atlanta, dedicated to the 39th President of the United States. It includes a museum with interactive exhibits, an archive with millions of documents, and a picturesque park with gardens, ponds, and a rose garden.
Contacts
441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:30 - 16:30
Tuesday09:30 - 16:30
Wednesday09:30 - 16:30
Thursday09:30 - 16:30
Friday09:30 - 16:30
Saturday09:30 - 16:30