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Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum in Atlanta

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum

About

The historical and archival complex in Atlanta, dedicated to the 39th President of the United States. It includes a museum with interactive exhibits, an archive with millions of documents, and a picturesque park with gardens, ponds, and a rose garden.

Contacts

441 John Lewis Freedom Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
+14048657100

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:30 - 16:30
Tuesday09:30 - 16:30
Wednesday09:30 - 16:30
Thursday09:30 - 16:30
Friday09:30 - 16:30
Saturday09:30 - 16:30