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RU

Rose

Bali

Rose

About

Bali moves at a different rhythm than most places I've been — the days here are shaped by offerings, temple ceremonies, and small rituals that most visitors walk right past. I know which morning markets are worth waking up early for, where families still make things by hand, and how to sit quietly through a village ceremony without feeling like an outsider. Ask me about the little canang sari baskets you'll see on the sidewalks; there's a reason someone places a fresh one there every single day.

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