About

I still remember the first time I walked into Nyaman Gallery in Seminyak and stood in front of a painting by Made Wianta — something shifted in me that afternoon. I know every collector's opening, every rooftop exhibition, every batik workshop run by artists who have no interest in tourists but will welcome you if you come with genuine curiosity. My passion is connecting people to the Bali that's actually alive — not the postcard version, but the one happening right now in a rice barn converted into a studio in Ubud.