About

I used to sketch outfits on my school notebooks long before I ever set foot inside a boutique — Bali's colors and textures were always my first moodboard. My passion now is connecting people with the island's most talented local designers, from the quiet ateliers in Seminyak to the hidden batik workshops in Ubud that tourists rarely find. I know exactly which makers are doing something genuinely new, and I love watching someone discover a piece that feels like it was made just for them.