About

I once spent three days sleeping on a gallery floor in Ubud because I refused to leave before the artist finished a ceremonial painting I was documenting. My passion is knowing exactly which temple courtyard will host a legitimate kecak performance versus a tourist spectacle, and which emerging Balinese painters are about to break through before the rest of the world catches on. For me, the real Bali lives in those charged, quiet moments between ritual and art — and I know precisely how to get you there.