About

The smell of frangipani offerings on a wet morning sidewalk is something I grew up with, and it still tells me more about Bali's pulse than any guidebook ever could. I know which family compound opens its gates for a quiet cremation ceremony, where the oldest ikat weavers work in Ubud's back lanes, and when the temple feasts draw the whole neighborhood together in ways tourists rarely witness. My passion is showing people the Bali that breathes beneath the surface — the daily rituals, the markets before sunrise, the moments that feel like they belong only to those who truly know how to look.