Savaya Bali in Bali
About
A luxurious beach club in southern Bali, Uluwatu, perched atop a 100-meter limestone cliff with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. It features elegant design, infinity pools, and evening parties with top DJs, making it ideal for premium relaxation and stylish gatherings.
Features
Full bar
Live music
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking
Contacts
Jl. Belimbing Sari, Banjar Tambiyak, Pecatu, Uluwatu, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 22:00
Tuesday13:00 - 22:00
Wednesday13:00 - 22:00
Thursday13:00 - 22:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday15:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00