We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Savaya Bali in Bali

Savaya Bali

About

A luxurious beach club in southern Bali, Uluwatu, perched atop a 100-meter limestone cliff with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. It features elegant design, infinity pools, and evening parties with top DJs, making it ideal for premium relaxation and stylish gatherings.

Features

Full bar
Live music
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Jl. Belimbing Sari, Banjar Tambiyak, Pecatu, Uluwatu, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80364
+6281130990900

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 22:00
Tuesday13:00 - 22:00
Wednesday13:00 - 22:00
Thursday13:00 - 22:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday15:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00