ShiShi Nightclub in Bali
About
An upscale three-story superclub in Seminyak, Bali, combining a Japanese restaurant on the ground floor with nightclubs above. It is popular for its premium atmosphere, EDM and R&B sets, Asian fusion cuisine, and spacious areas for groups.
Features
Live music
Seating
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Valet parking
Parking
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Jl. Petitenget No.208X, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 04:00
Tuesday17:00 - 04:00
Wednesday17:00 - 04:00
Thursday17:00 - 04:00
Friday17:00 - 04:00
Saturday17:00 - 04:00
Sunday17:00 - 04:00