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La Favela in Bali

La Favela

About

An iconic multi-level nightclub and restaurant in Seminyak, Bali, known for its jungle-themed vintage décor, hidden rooms, and chaotic all-night party atmosphere. Ideal for large groups, it transitions seamlessly from dinner to a full-fledged dance club.

Features

Terrace
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards

Contacts

Jl. Laksamana Basangkasa No.177X, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+6281802100010

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 03:00
Tuesday19:00 - 03:00
Wednesday19:00 - 03:00
Thursday19:00 - 03:00
Friday19:00 - 04:00
Saturday19:00 - 04:00
Sunday19:00 - 03:00