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Atlas Super Club in Bali

Atlas Super Club

About

The largest nightclub in Bali, located in Canggu. It is known for its futuristic design, massive laser shows, kinetic structures, and state-of-the-art sound system, attracting tourists and large groups.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.88, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+623613007222

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday22:00 - 04:00
Tuesday22:00 - 04:00
Wednesday22:00 - 04:00
Thursday22:00 - 04:00
Friday22:00 - 04:00
Saturday22:00 - 04:00
Sunday22:00 - 04:00