Atlas Beach Club in Bali
About
The world’s largest beach club in Bali, located in Canggu near Atlas Super Club. Covering 2.9 hectares, it features infinity pools, white sand, gardens, and ocean views, making it ideal for daytime relaxation and evening parties.
Features
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Contacts
Jl. Pantai Berawa No.88, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00