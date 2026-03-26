Profile
RU

Atlas Beach Club in Bali

Atlas Beach Club

About

The world’s largest beach club in Bali, located in Canggu near Atlas Super Club. Covering 2.9 hectares, it features infinity pools, white sand, gardens, and ocean views, making it ideal for daytime relaxation and evening parties.

Features

Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка

Contacts

Jl. Pantai Berawa No.88, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+623613007222
atlasbeachfest.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 00:00
Thursday 12:00 - 00:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 00:00