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Bali Museum in Bali

Bali Museum

About

The oldest and main historical-art museum on the island, located in the heart of Denpasar, the capital of Bali province. The museum is a complex of several traditional Balinese pavilions in palace-style architecture, featuring an inner courtyard and tall “candi bentar” gates. Its exhibitions showcase the history and culture of Bali from ancient times.

Features

Parking

Contacts

Jl. Mayor Wisnu No.1, Dangin Puri, Kec. Denpasar Tim., Kota Denpasar, Bali 80232
+62361222680

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:30 - 16:30
Tuesday07:30 - 16:30
Wednesday07:30 - 16:30
Thursday07:30 - 16:30
Friday07:30 - 14:30
Saturday07:30 - 16:30
Sunday07:30 - 16:30