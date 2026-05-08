Profile
RU

Neka Art Museum in Bali

Neka Art Museum

About

A Balinese art museum located in the Sanggahyan area, near Ubud. This large private museum is dedicated to Balinese and Indonesian painting, featuring works by both local and expatriate artists.

Features

Парковка
Wi-Fi

Contacts

G753+2F7, Jl. Raya Sanggingan Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
+6281338424036
nekaartmuseum.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00