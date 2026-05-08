Neka Art Museum in Bali
About
A Balinese art museum located in the Sanggahyan area, near Ubud. This large private museum is dedicated to Balinese and Indonesian painting, featuring works by both local and expatriate artists.
Features
Парковка
Wi-Fi
Contacts
G753+2F7, Jl. Raya Sanggingan Jl. Raya Campuhan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00