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Jatiluwih Rice Terraces in Bali

Jatiluwih Rice Terraces

About

A UNESCO World Heritage site in the central mountains of Bali, covering over 600 hectares of terraced rice fields with an ancient subak irrigation system. It is a peaceful spot for walking and cycling tours with views of Mount Batukaru, free from crowds and noise.

Features

Parking

Contacts

Jl. Jatiluwih Kawan, Jatiluwih, Kec. Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152
+6285692381416

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 19:00
Tuesday06:00 - 19:00
Wednesday06:00 - 19:00
Thursday06:00 - 19:00
Friday06:00 - 19:00
Saturday06:00 - 19:00
Sunday06:00 - 19:00