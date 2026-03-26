Sekumpul Waterfall in Bali
About
One of Bali’s most scenic natural attractions, a series of cascading waterfalls in a northern jungle valley. Often regarded as the island’s most beautiful waterfall, it is located near the village of Lemukih.
Features
Парковка
Принимают карты
Contacts
Jalan Air Terjun Desa Sekumpul Kecamatan Sawan Kabupaten Buleleng, Kota Singaraja, Bali 81171
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 17:00
Tuesday08:00 - 17:00
Wednesday08:00 - 17:00
Thursday08:00 - 17:00
Friday08:00 - 17:00
Saturday08:00 - 18:00
Sunday08:00 - 18:00