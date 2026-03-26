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Sekumpul Waterfall in Bali

Sekumpul Waterfall

About

One of Bali’s most scenic natural attractions, a series of cascading waterfalls in a northern jungle valley. Often regarded as the island’s most beautiful waterfall, it is located near the village of Lemukih.

Features

Парковка
Принимают карты

Contacts

Jalan Air Terjun Desa Sekumpul Kecamatan Sawan Kabupaten Buleleng, Kota Singaraja, Bali 81171
+6281237570524

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 17:00
Tuesday08:00 - 17:00
Wednesday08:00 - 17:00
Thursday08:00 - 17:00
Friday08:00 - 17:00
Saturday08:00 - 18:00
Sunday08:00 - 18:00