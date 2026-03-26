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LÉON Brasserie in Bali

LÉON Brasserie

About

An elegant French brasserie in Kerobokan, Bali, focused on authentic French cuisine with touches of Mediterranean and broader European influences. It balances tradition and innovation in dishes such as steaks, seafood, and classic desserts, complemented by signature cocktails served in a stylish bar.

Features

Терраса
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Полный бар
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка

Contacts

Jl. Bumbak Jl. Umalas No.115, Kerobokan, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+6282210126083
www.leonbali.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00