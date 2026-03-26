LÉON Brasserie in Bali
About
An elegant French brasserie in Kerobokan, Bali, focused on authentic French cuisine with touches of Mediterranean and broader European influences. It balances tradition and innovation in dishes such as steaks, seafood, and classic desserts, complemented by signature cocktails served in a stylish bar.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Полный бар
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка
Contacts
Jl. Bumbak Jl. Umalas No.115, Kerobokan, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00