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Luxury villas in Bali

There is a certain pleasure in forgetting the schedule, stepping barefoot towards the pool, and letting the day unfold naturally. A villa becomes part of a tropical way of life where relaxation feels less like an occasional escape and more like a natural state of being.

What we offer

In Bali, a villa becomes part of the holiday itself rather than simply a place to stay. We focus on properties that embrace nature, privacy, and a relaxed pace without unnecessary formality.

  • Acquisition opportunities with potential for personal enjoyment.
  • Property searches and viewings arranged around your preferred pace and length of stay.
  • Villa rentals with private pools, gardens, and open-air areas for leisure.
  • Private residences suited to extended stays and seasonal escapes.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Each aircraft is equipped according to premium class standards
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

A Bali villa can be a lively base for island life, a secluded tropical retreat, or a place to slow down completely.

  • Canggu brings together private villas, contemporary dining, wellness culture, and an international social scene.
  • Seminyak is ideal for those drawn to beaches, design, sophisticated restaurants, and a more energetic evening atmosphere.
  • Uluwatu offers dramatic ocean views, clifftop settings, and a distinctly more secluded interpretation of island living.
  • Ubud trades the coast for lush landscapes, tranquillity, artistic heritage, and an immersive connection with Balinese culture.

Additional services

Island living becomes even more effortless with a private wellness and lifestyle service designed around your preferred pace.

  • Personal trainers, therapists, and spa treatments arranged at the villa.
  • Private chefs for daily dining, intimate dinners, or special occasions.
  • Surfing, diving, trekking, and bespoke island excursions.
  • Yacht and helicopter experiences for private adventures across Bali.

Why choose us

The real value of the service lies in being able to step away from logistics and simply enjoy the experience.

  • We work with local partners who understand refined hospitality and personalised service.
  • Household and personal requests can be handled through a single point of contact.
  • We help create a comfortable pace rather than an over-scheduled itinerary.
  • International service standards are combined with genuine local knowledge of the island.

Services for villa owners

A successful resort villa follows the rhythm of the season, making guest experience a key part of its commercial performance.

  • Introducing the property to international travellers seeking private, high-quality stays.
  • Coordinating arrivals, guest communication, and additional requests throughout each visit.
  • Overseeing housekeeping, pool care, landscaping, and other recurring operations.
  • Building a flexible rental model that reflects seasonality and changing demand.

Transaction security guarantee

International property transactions require careful coordination between the client, the owner, and local professionals.

  • Review of the documents provided and the terms of the specific offer.
  • Clear agreement on contracts, timelines, payments, and additional obligations.
  • Coordination with local representatives throughout the completion process.