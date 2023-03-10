Luxury villas in Bali
There is a certain pleasure in forgetting the schedule, stepping barefoot towards the pool, and letting the day unfold naturally. A villa becomes part of a tropical way of life where relaxation feels less like an occasional escape and more like a natural state of being.
What we offer
In Bali, a villa becomes part of the holiday itself rather than simply a place to stay. We focus on properties that embrace nature, privacy, and a relaxed pace without unnecessary formality.
- Acquisition opportunities with potential for personal enjoyment.
- Property searches and viewings arranged around your preferred pace and length of stay.
- Villa rentals with private pools, gardens, and open-air areas for leisure.
- Private residences suited to extended stays and seasonal escapes.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
A Bali villa can be a lively base for island life, a secluded tropical retreat, or a place to slow down completely.
- Canggu brings together private villas, contemporary dining, wellness culture, and an international social scene.
- Seminyak is ideal for those drawn to beaches, design, sophisticated restaurants, and a more energetic evening atmosphere.
- Uluwatu offers dramatic ocean views, clifftop settings, and a distinctly more secluded interpretation of island living.
- Ubud trades the coast for lush landscapes, tranquillity, artistic heritage, and an immersive connection with Balinese culture.
Additional services
Island living becomes even more effortless with a private wellness and lifestyle service designed around your preferred pace.
- Personal trainers, therapists, and spa treatments arranged at the villa.
- Private chefs for daily dining, intimate dinners, or special occasions.
- Surfing, diving, trekking, and bespoke island excursions.
- Yacht and helicopter experiences for private adventures across Bali.
Why choose us
The real value of the service lies in being able to step away from logistics and simply enjoy the experience.
- We work with local partners who understand refined hospitality and personalised service.
- Household and personal requests can be handled through a single point of contact.
- We help create a comfortable pace rather than an over-scheduled itinerary.
- International service standards are combined with genuine local knowledge of the island.
Services for villa owners
A successful resort villa follows the rhythm of the season, making guest experience a key part of its commercial performance.
- Introducing the property to international travellers seeking private, high-quality stays.
- Coordinating arrivals, guest communication, and additional requests throughout each visit.
- Overseeing housekeeping, pool care, landscaping, and other recurring operations.
- Building a flexible rental model that reflects seasonality and changing demand.
Transaction security guarantee
International property transactions require careful coordination between the client, the owner, and local professionals.
- Review of the documents provided and the terms of the specific offer.
- Clear agreement on contracts, timelines, payments, and additional obligations.
- Coordination with local representatives throughout the completion process.