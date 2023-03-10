Luxury yachts for rent in Bali
Barefoot on deck, warm air, open water, and no schedule except the one you choose. A private yacht turns a day at sea into a true feeling of freedom.
What we offer
An island charter can follow the mood of the day rather than a fixed excursion schedule. Remote coastlines, lunch at sea, and quiet hours at anchor are all part of the experience.
- Yachts for island-hopping and secluded coastal stops.
- Private outings with swimming, snorkelling, and time at anchor.
- Lunch, dinner, and evening service arranged on board.
- Charters for intimate groups, romantic escapes, and private celebrations.
The itinerary can be built entirely around your preferred pace and interests.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Tropical cruising is at its best when the crew remains discreet yet ready to assist whenever needed. The day can unfold around swimming, relaxing, or staying on board until sunset.
- Tropical fruits, chilled beverages, and bespoke menus prepared in advance.
- Equipment handling for snorkelling and effortless access to the water.
- An unobtrusive team presence designed around complete guest seclusion.
Additional services
A tropical charter naturally lends itself to a slower, more flexible rhythm. Time on the yacht can flow into a private beach experience, a wellness session, or an unhurried afternoon devoted entirely to the sea.
- A private beach stop with loungers, towels, and attentive service.
- Onboard wellness arrangements, including massage and treatments in a suitably prepared setting.
- Snorkelling and other marine activities with equipment selected for the guests.
- Tropical fruit, fresh juices, coconuts, and pan-Asian dishes tailored to individual tastes.
Routes and destinations
The waters southeast of Bali are ideal for island-hopping, allowing a charter to move from the resort coastline into clearer, quieter surroundings. Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida offer particularly varied options for swimming, snorkelling, and time at sea.
- Sanur to Nusa Lembongan — an island crossing with opportunities for swimming and a relaxed coastal stop.
- Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan — a short route between neighbouring islands, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the water.
- Nusa Penida — a more dramatic itinerary following cliffs, coves, and open coastal scenery.
- Nusa Penida and Manta Point — a route centred on snorkelling and encounters with marine life.
Yachts for special occasions
The tropical setting lends itself to occasions shaped by natural beauty, privacy, and a slower pace. A yacht works particularly well when atmosphere matters more than formal ceremony.
- Sunset proposals — the route is timed around the evening light, with private dining and every important detail prepared in advance.
- Private wellness days — a relaxed programme incorporating light dining, yoga, massage, or other treatments on request.
- Brand content days — fashion, jewellery, beauty, and lifestyle shoots against an open-ocean backdrop.
A day in tropical waters can become more than a celebration: it can turn into a story worth remembering and capturing.