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RU

Luna

Bangkok

Luna

About

Hi :) I’m Luna. An international educator, model, and wellness enthusiast currently based in Bangkok. I enjoy elegant experiences, meaningful conversations, cultural exploration, and discovering hidden gems around the city. Spending time with me means engaging conversations, genuine curiosity, and a relaxed, positive atmosphere while exploring the best that Bangkok has to offer. Interests: Meditation | Yoga| Gym | Pilates| Wellness Horse riding | Go karting| Water sports | Adventures

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