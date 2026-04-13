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Leisure & Experiences in Bangkok

SORT: RELEVANCE
Spaceplus Bangkok
Spaceplus Bangkok

One of the most popular luxury nightclubs in Bangkok, known for large-scale EDM parties and a festival-like atmosphere. Located in the heart of RCA nightlife, it offers VIP areas with premium service.

Sorn
Sorn

A stylish restaurant in Bangkok specializing in authentic Southern Thai cuisine with a modern approach. It is ideal for those who appreciate seafood and traditional Thai flavors.

The Bangkok National Museum
The Bangkok National Museum

The oldest and largest museum in Thailand, housing an extensive collection of Thai art and artifacts from the Neolithic era to the present day. Located in the historic center within the former Front Palace (Wang Na) of the 18th century, it perfectly complements a visit to the Grand Palace.

Paste Bangkok
Paste Bangkok

An elegant Thai restaurant in central Bangkok, Michelin-starred, offering a modern interpretation of royal Thai cuisine.

Saawaan
Saawaan

An intimate modern Thai restaurant in Sathorn, where a tasting menu turns dinner into a culinary journey across Thailand.

Sing Sing Theater
Sing Sing Theater

A stylish nightclub combining a bar, stage, and dance floor in the style of 1930s Shanghai.

The Grand Palace
The Grand Palace

A majestic royal complex in the heart of Bangkok, the official residence of the Chakri dynasty kings since 1782, when King Rama I established the capital on the east bank of the Chao Phraya River.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco
Côte by Mauro Colagreco

A stylish fine dining restaurant at Capella Bangkok with views of the Chao Phraya River, serving modern Mediterranean cuisine focused on fish, seafood, and seasonal ingredients in tasting menu format.

Lumphini Park
Lumphini Park

A legendary green oasis in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand’s first public park, founded in the 1920s by King Rama VI and named after the birthplace of the Buddha in Nepal. It’s an ideal place to relax among skyscrapers, with lakes, walking paths, and monitor lizards.

Sushi Masato
Sushi Masato

An elite omakase restaurant in Bangkok where Chef Masato creates an unforgettable performance of 20 sushi courses using the freshest seasonal seafood. Hidden in a quiet Sukhumvit alley, it transports you to an authentic Japanese sushi bar with a warm atmosphere and the chef’s personal touch—ideal for true connoisseurs.

Museum of Contemporary Art
Museum of Contemporary Art

A leading private museum of contemporary Thai art in Bangkok. This spacious five-story venue houses over 800 works by 200 artists, reflecting the evolution of Thai culture from modernism to the present day.

Tichuca
Tichuca

A popular Bangkok bar with a tropical “urban jungle” atmosphere, panoramic city views, and quality cocktails. It blends sunset relaxation with parties set to house and Afro beats.