Sorn in Bangkok
About
A stylish restaurant in Bangkok specializing in authentic Southern Thai cuisine with a modern approach. It is ideal for those who appreciate seafood and traditional Thai flavors.
Features
Винная карта
Тихая обстановка
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Contacts
56 Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday18:00 - 22:00