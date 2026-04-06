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The Grand Palace in Bangkok

The Grand Palace

About

A majestic royal complex in the heart of Bangkok, the official residence of the Chakri dynasty kings since 1782, when King Rama I established the capital on the east bank of the Chao Phraya River.

Features

Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Парковка

Contacts

Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200
www.royalgrandpalace.th/th/home

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:30 - 15:30
Tuesday08:30 - 15:30
Wednesday08:30 - 15:30
Thursday08:30 - 15:30
Friday08:30 - 15:30
Saturday08:30 - 15:30
Sunday08:30 - 15:30